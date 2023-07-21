Create New Account
Breaking! Massive group of illegals in Lukeville, Arizona! Our country is being overrun!
GalacticStorm
133 views
Published 19 hours ago

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News


Breaking! Massive group of illegals in Lukeville, Arizona! Our country is being overrun! This is why they stole it in 2020 from Donald Trump and stole it in 2022 from

Kari Lake



 #BidenBorderInvasion


Law & Border - Real Americas Voice News


@RealAmVoice

 @BenBergquam

http://AmericasVoice.news

http://FrontlineAmerica.news

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

