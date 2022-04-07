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NYT Confirms Ukrainian Atrocities: Russians Killed in Same Manner as Recent “Massacre
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51 views • April 07, 2022
The New York Times has verified a video of Ukrainian soldiers torturing, executing and mutilating the bodies of bound Russian soldiers outside of Kiev just miles from a recent alleged “massacre” the Western media and Western governments are blaming on Russia.
Video evidence of Ukrainians killing in exactly the same manner as these massacre victims is a damning indictment of not only Ukraine’s conduct during this conflict, but also of the Western world’s complicity in covering up and deflecting for Ukraine & its conduct.
References:
Readovka (Telegram) - video of Ukrainian forces executing & mutilating bound Russian soldiers (WARNING: EXTREMELY GRAPHIC) :
https://t.me/readovkanews/30049
New York Times (NYT) - Video appears to show Ukrainian troops killing captured Russian soldiers:
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2022/04/...
NYT - A video shows Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine being beaten and shot in their legs:
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2022/03/...
Washington Post - Russia has killed civilians in Ukraine. Kyiv’s defense tactics add to the danger:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/...
News dot Com dot Au - Ukrainian civilians stripped, tied up and beaten by vigilantes in shocking videos:
https://www.news.com.au/world/europe/...
NYT - Satellite images show bodies lay in Bucha for weeks, despite Russian claims:
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/04/04/wo...
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Video evidence of Ukrainians killing in exactly the same manner as these massacre victims is a damning indictment of not only Ukraine’s conduct during this conflict, but also of the Western world’s complicity in covering up and deflecting for Ukraine & its conduct.
References:
Readovka (Telegram) - video of Ukrainian forces executing & mutilating bound Russian soldiers (WARNING: EXTREMELY GRAPHIC) :
https://t.me/readovkanews/30049
New York Times (NYT) - Video appears to show Ukrainian troops killing captured Russian soldiers:
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2022/04/...
NYT - A video shows Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine being beaten and shot in their legs:
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2022/03/...
Washington Post - Russia has killed civilians in Ukraine. Kyiv’s defense tactics add to the danger:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/...
News dot Com dot Au - Ukrainian civilians stripped, tied up and beaten by vigilantes in shocking videos:
https://www.news.com.au/world/europe/...
NYT - Satellite images show bodies lay in Bucha for weeks, despite Russian claims:
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/04/04/wo...
Where to Find My Work:
Visit The New Atlas Website: https://newatlas.report/
(backup site): https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/
Odysee (YouTube alternative): https://odysee.com/@LandDestroyer:8
Rumble (YouTube alternative): https://rumble.com/c/c-1459863
Weibo: https://weibo.com/u/7726044004
ไบรอัน แฟนคลับ (Facebook): https://facebook.com/BrianThaiFanclub/
Line Group: https://lin.ee/JIxTpKe
Telegram Group: https://t.me/brianlovethailand
Gab: https://gab.com/BrianBerletic
VK (Facebook alternative): https://vk.com/brianberletic
Follow Angelo Giuliano here:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8oK...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Angelo4justice3?s=09 (@Angelo4justice3)
How to Support my Work (and thank you!):
Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235
PayPal: [email protected]
Cryptocurrency Donations:
Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7
BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr
Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR
Where to find Land Destroyer Videos if YouTube Deletes this Account:
Odyssey: https://odysee.com/@LandDestroyer:8
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