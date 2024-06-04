The United States prepares for the upcoming elections, as always, by increasing the escalation in various world regions where Americans are involved in military conflicts. Washington is trying its best to demonstrate the determination and capacity of the elderly Biden.

Amid some political coolness, since Biden refuses to join Zelensky’s conference in Switzerland, American warmongers have allowed their weapons to strike at Russian territory. The servile ‘partners’ in Europe willy-nilly pick up the new trend.

Moscow assess the ongoing discussion around the use of Western weapons outside of the conflict zone quite unambiguously, calling the NATO countries a party to the conflict, in part because the use of foreign weapons requires the participation of the military of the North Atlantic Alliance.

All statements coming from Western officials have very little to do with reality. Kiev and NATO have long been attacking the Russian rear with Western weapons, including missiles, artillery launchers, as well as HIMARS MLRS and Patriot SAMS, which are the main topic of the fuss in the controlled MSM.

In particular, back in January, a Patriot air defense system shot down a Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft with Ukrainian prisoners of war on board.

Various Western systems are deployed along the entire front line. Many of them are located in the northern border regions, from where they are shelling Russian territory, including civilian targets.

In response, Russian forces are pounding the regions, destroying enemy military positions with drones, missiles and heavy bombs.

On the night of June 3, the Kharkiv region came under new wave of strikes.

A series of explosions thundered in its capital. According to local reports, an air defense system hidden on the territory of a local industrial facility, as well as armored military equipment, were destroyed.

More Ukrainian military positions came under attack near the towns of Bogoduhov, Zmiev and Zolochev. Not to mention the front areas.

Heavy strikes are targeting the large Ukrainian military reserves sent to the Kharkiv region in order to stop the Russian offensive. Together with regular units taken from other directions, the Ukrainian command is throwing elite forces into the battle. According to the latest reports, the notorious 414th separate elite battalion of unmanned strike aircraft systems, known as Ptahy Madyara, was deployed in the Kharkiv direction. The forces specialized on massive drone strikes are likely aimed to counterbalance the lack of artillery shelling capability that the Ukrainian military is suffering as a result of heavy losses in artillery systems.

The Kharkiv frontlines are inflamed by heavy battles. The Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted large counterattacks in the forest areas on the outskirts of Volchansk, while clashes continue in the center. In another direction, Russian forces broke through the Ukrainian defenses and slightly expanded their zone of control southeast of Liptsy.





Mirrored - South Front





