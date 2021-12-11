Smell The Rose (aka) Skyi’s Song by The Mystic Philosopher

This song is written, composed, produced and sang by I The Mystic Philosopher as a message and hopefully as an encouragement to all Nature loving peoples of the world hereby reminding you all that regardless of the hustles and bustles of this “Enigmatic” Thing Called Life; and especially at this time in our Cyclic Journey and the history of our humanity when our enemies aka Satan and his Devils are more furious than ever in their sincere and desperate attempts at causing and executing upon us nothing but pain, suffering, miseries and extermination with their weapon of fear aka the Pandemic of Fear; and their Evil COVID-19 Injections etc. this song is to hopefully remind you all that we should all take time out of the very limited resources time that we may have left just to “Smile and Smell the Rose”.



It was/is also done as a tribute to all victims of cancer the world over; and especially to my late Sixteen Year Old Granddaughter Skyi Cinnamon, who was stricken with the very aggressive and deadly form of the disease called Osteosarcoma Cancer aka Osteogenic Cancer from which she had lost one of her legs, all of her hair I could do nothing but helplessly watched her suffered the most violent torture and excruciating pain as a child that lasted for almost two years before she succumbed to Stage 4 of the same Cancer.



The lessons that I have personally learned from watching her and other cancer patients suffered and lessons that I honestly think that others may learn from as well, is that we should not sweat the small stuff in life; and nor should we take a moment of our good health for granted. Here’s hoping that you will full-joy this song and if you do please share it with others that they may do the same. Here’s also wishing you all, the abundance of Health, Peace and Happiness. I am The Mystic Philosopher.