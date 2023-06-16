Riccardo Bosi: Intelligent Gun Culture

Disarming The People Is A Tyrannical Plot
* One reason why the cabal failed: gun ownership in the U.S.
* The right to bear arms has nothing to do with hunting.
* It is predicated on the fact that there are people out there who will kill you.
* You have the right to defend yourself — and remove them.
* Carrying a weapon and protecting yourself is a basic right.
* Here’s data: watch the video Number One With A Bullet by Bill Whittle (6:24).
* Lib-controlled cities with [unconstitutional] gun control have the most gun deaths per capita.
The full episode is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | AustraliaOne Update and Q&A with Riccardo Bosi (13 June 2023)
https://rumble.com/v2u01d0-australiaone-party-australiaone-update-and-q-and-a-with-riccardo-bosi-13-ju.html
