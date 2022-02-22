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KLAUS SCHWAB EXPLAINS THE TIMETABLE FOR MICROCHIPPING EVERYONE BY 2026
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3039 views • February 22, 2022
Klaus the anal Schwab from 2016. Speaking about chipping everyone with clothing first and then in your body. Turning you into a slave for the elite.
They really don't hide what they are doing or intend to do. However, so many are just not paying attention. He needs to go and I hope it is painful. Source: INFONEWS
They really don't hide what they are doing or intend to do. However, so many are just not paying attention. He needs to go and I hope it is painful. Source: INFONEWS
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