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Satanic New York Governor Kathy Hochul 'God Wants You To Take The Shot' [30.09.2021]
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10 views • September 30, 2021
'New York Governor Kathy Hochul uses faith as propaganda tool in latest attempt to paint all those who have not taken the shot as the villains.'
148,447 views Sep 30, 2021
Memology 102
212K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Crm_lYaAmIg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBfB4NCL1v1Wx_tMD6hpLkw
148,447 views Sep 30, 2021
Memology 102
212K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Crm_lYaAmIg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBfB4NCL1v1Wx_tMD6hpLkw
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