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Multiple Eyewitness Testimonies of Draco Reptilians
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934 views • August 02, 2020
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Timestamps:
00:00 - Cynthia Drayer ( Phil Schneider's Wife )
03:12 - William Tompkins
13:11 - Bill Schnoebelen
16:48 - Credo Mutwa
22:22 - Barry King
29:09 - Brenda Butler
link
https://paypal.me/bluewater100?locale.x=en_US
Timestamps:
00:00 - Cynthia Drayer ( Phil Schneider's Wife )
03:12 - William Tompkins
13:11 - Bill Schnoebelen
16:48 - Credo Mutwa
22:22 - Barry King
29:09 - Brenda Butler
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