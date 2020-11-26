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This is why you are here. Young Starseeds, All Children of the Universe, You Have Purpose, This is YOUR Life, YOUR movie
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40 views • November 26, 2020
Do you want to know why you are here? Do you feel lost? Depressed? Do you lack motivation and purpose? Are you living someone else's life? Your life is your movie. you are the creator, the producer, the director and the actor who plays the part that you came here to play. Find your truth and live your truth.
www.riverhealer.com
paypal.me/riverhealer
Psychic Readings
Reiki Healing and Teaching / Distant Healing
Binaural Healing Meditations
Intuitive Counselling, Healing and Life Coaching
www.riverhealer.com
paypal.me/riverhealer
Psychic Readings
Reiki Healing and Teaching / Distant Healing
Binaural Healing Meditations
Intuitive Counselling, Healing and Life Coaching
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