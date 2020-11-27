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Patrick Byrne Unplugged: We Caught Them - Forensic Evidence Will Prove 2020 Election Was 100% Rigged
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227 views • November 27, 2020
Former Overstock CEO, Patrick Byrne was on Live With Pete Santilli, with this blockbuster interview about the investigations into the 2020 Election fraud. For anybody out there who’s worried about the eventual outcome of this election and whether or not we will be taken over by China and Davos, you will be put greatly at ease and emerge with a great deal of confidence after reading this article and watching this video, which will arm you with the truth of what happened in the early hours of November 4th in six counties, across the US and show you the clear path to victory. Patrick Byrne is the former CEO of Overstock.com and he’s served in executive leadership over several other large companies in the tech and manufacturing industries. He is a Constitution-loving registered Libertarian who fights for Education Choice and who has helped the FBI fight the rampant corruption on Wall Street.
He says, “I knew what the Bad Guys were going to do this Election and I had a reason to know that there was something big coming, that I won’t go into right now.”
While the Democrats and the Mainstream Media have been claiming that there is “no evidence of widespread fraud” during the 2020 Elections, this is because they refuse to investigate the matter or report on it. In fact, Tucker Carlson turned Patrick Byrne away, when Sidney Powell recommended he interview him. That’s why Byrne decided to make a spate of appearances on Independent Media, such as on Black Conservative Patriot and on The Pete Santilli Show
Related links:
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/we-caught-them-forensic-evidence-will-prove-2020-election-was-100-rigged/
Related video:
WE CAUGHT THEM! FORENSIC EVIDENCE WILL PROVE THE 2020 ELECTION WAS 100% RIGGED
The Pete Santilli Show
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rh9Nwqpmbaqk/
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
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He says, “I knew what the Bad Guys were going to do this Election and I had a reason to know that there was something big coming, that I won’t go into right now.”
While the Democrats and the Mainstream Media have been claiming that there is “no evidence of widespread fraud” during the 2020 Elections, this is because they refuse to investigate the matter or report on it. In fact, Tucker Carlson turned Patrick Byrne away, when Sidney Powell recommended he interview him. That’s why Byrne decided to make a spate of appearances on Independent Media, such as on Black Conservative Patriot and on The Pete Santilli Show
Related links:
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/we-caught-them-forensic-evidence-will-prove-2020-election-was-100-rigged/
Related video:
WE CAUGHT THEM! FORENSIC EVIDENCE WILL PROVE THE 2020 ELECTION WAS 100% RIGGED
The Pete Santilli Show
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rh9Nwqpmbaqk/
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Please Subscribe to my Social Media Channels and Follow me on Twitter.
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
@GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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