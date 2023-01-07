Chasing "Highs" in Life to Self Medicate: Addiction to Positive Sensations & Emotions (Somatics Q&A)

Often times when we are seeking a high, it is to escape a low feeling we are going through (whether we are consciously aware of this or not). When we notice this impulse to self medicate, we can instead check into how we're feeling. Once we give the feeling the support and attention it is asking for, the discomfort of an emotion often passes once our resistance to it dissolves since we are willing to feel it fully.

