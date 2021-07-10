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LA QUINTA COLUMNA SHARES UV FLUORESCENCE TEST RESULTS THAT SUPPORT THE CLAIM THAT THE ANALYZED VACCINATION VIALS CONTAIN GRAPHENE OXIDE
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223 views • July 10, 2021
Read the article: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/UV-fluorescence-test.html
In program nº 77, La Quinta Columna shared the results of a UV fluorescence analysis performed on Pfizer's vaccination vial.
The graph was provided by Prof. Dr. Pablo Campra, who has been leading the analysis of the vial using different techniques (optical and electron microscopy, spectroscopy, among others).
According to the results of the UV fluorescence analysis, the peak reached by the nanomaterial present in the vial corresponds perfectly to that of graphene oxide (340 nm).
Orwell City offers selected excerpts from today's program.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
In program nº 77, La Quinta Columna shared the results of a UV fluorescence analysis performed on Pfizer's vaccination vial.
The graph was provided by Prof. Dr. Pablo Campra, who has been leading the analysis of the vial using different techniques (optical and electron microscopy, spectroscopy, among others).
According to the results of the UV fluorescence analysis, the peak reached by the nanomaterial present in the vial corresponds perfectly to that of graphene oxide (340 nm).
Orwell City offers selected excerpts from today's program.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
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