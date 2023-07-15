EB-3 Alien interview | PROJECT BLUE BOOK | CLASSIFIED

Published by

Reverend Christine on Brighteon

It is truth.

i am from earth.

To travel in time is to travel in space.

Offset spacial divergence.

So I take it aliens took over our future?

No.

So you are human?

An evolutionary descendent.

So you evolved from us?

Yes.

So what are you doing here now?

Observing.

How?

Since evidence was destroyed.

Nuclear war.

Small numbers survived.

Our ancestors.

So, how about we concentrate on your time.

You are not capable of comprehending or excepting the discoveries of my time.

Try me.

The origin of the universe the nature of so called life.

It is known.

So you know the meaning of life?

Not meaning. Nature.

Meaning is something that is ascribed.

Nature is the objective reality.

So you know how the universe was created?

Yes.

So you’ve seen God?

We evolved past the need of superstition.

The need for a God and other myths.

Illuminate us.

What happens when we die?

Death is a human construct.

It does not exist.

You will experience and have experienced every instance of so called life.

You, me, him.

We are instances of the same life.

Separated by what you call death.

So let me get this straight.

There’s no death.

And we all experience each others lives?

In essence, yes.

So, how was the univèrse created and

why is it so perfectly made for us?

There are an infinite number of universes.

Each with different physical properties.

Virtually all do not support life such as you know it.

We exist in a universe that does support so called life.

That is all.

So why do we destroy ourselves with nuclear war?

Dogma.

Can you be more specific?

Political and religious dogma.

It is the root of all major conflict of your species.

In your next century. Access to weapontry of mass destruction. By states that are ruled by dogma. Will destroy your species.

One last thing.

What do you base your morality on?

Compassion and evidence.

I see.

OK that’s it.

Thank you.





The universe was not created.

But you cannot create something out of nothing.

That is correct.

Only the creator can create something out of nothing.

That is incorrect.

Since nothing cannot exist.

What is left is existence.

Existence is infinite.

It has no end. No beginning.

And therefore no creator.

This universe is a spontaneous event.

And inevitable within the eternity of existence.





When does nuclear war start?

Just over a half a century from this point in time.

By whom?

We cannot allow altering history.



Just tell me what he does.

He will weaken your democratic mechanism by appealing to your species most primitive instincts.

Fear, triballism, political and religious dogma.

A preemptive nuclear strike.

So then we blow up?

The initial exchange only ends a million human lives.

Only 1 million?

It is the result of radiation that ends most of your kind.

My species is the evolutionarily result.

OK, so how do we stop this?

Protect your democracy from political and religious dogma.

Protect it of objection fact.

At this point of time your democracy is stable.

This will not be the case in a half a century.

So if we stop this lunatic from blowing us up will be fine?

No.

But you said if we stop him we won’t be destroyed.

There is another threat that would (indiscernible).