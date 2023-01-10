2-year-old girl KILLED by VAXX poison injections (MODERNA & GlaxoSmithKline)

VAERS ID: 2536846 (history)
Form: Version 2.0
Age: 2.0
Sex: Female
Location: New Hampshire
Vaccinated: 2022-12-15
Onset: 2022-12-16
Days after vaccination: 1
Submitted: 0000-00-00
Entered: 2022-12-19
Vaccination / Manufacturer Lot / Dose Site / Route
COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA AS1414B / 1 UN / IM
FLU4: INFLUENZA (SEASONAL) (FLULAVAL QUADRIVALENT) / GLAXOSMITHKLINE BIOLOGICALS 5ES77 / UNK UN / IM
Administered by: Private Purchased by: ?
Symptoms: Death
SMQs:
Life Threatening? No
Birth Defect? No
Died? Yes
Date died: 2022-12-16
Days after onset: 0
Permanent Disability? No
Recovered? No
Office Visit? No
ER Visit? No
ER or Doctor Visit? Yes
Hospitalized? No
Previous Vaccinations:
Other Medications: Unknown
Current Illness: Unknown
Preexisting Conditions: Unknown
Allergies: Unknown
Diagnostic Lab Data: Unknown
CDC Split Type:
Write-up: Death after receiving both COVID and annual Influenza vaccines
https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=2536846
https://t.me/covidvaccineinjuries/4762
https://www.brooksidechapelfh.com/fh_live/15200/15268/images/obituaries/8350663_fbs.jpg
https://cdn.batesvilletechnology.com/fh_live/15200/15268/images/obituaries/8350663.jpg
twitter DOT com/kacdnp91/status/1612104693898936321
