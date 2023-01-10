2-year-old girl KILLED by VAXX poison injections (MODERNA & GlaxoSmithKline)

VAERS ID: 2536846 (history)

Form: Version 2.0

Age: 2.0

Sex: Female

Location: New Hampshire

Vaccinated: 2022-12-15

Onset: 2022-12-16

Days after vaccination: 1

Submitted: 0000-00-00

Entered: 2022-12-19

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturer Lot / Dose Site / Route

COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA AS1414B / 1 UN / IM

FLU4: INFLUENZA (SEASONAL) (FLULAVAL QUADRIVALENT) / GLAXOSMITHKLINE BIOLOGICALS 5ES77 / UNK UN / IM

Administered by: Private Purchased by: ?

Symptoms: Death

SMQs:

Life Threatening? No

Birth Defect? No

Died? Yes

Date died: 2022-12-16

Days after onset: 0

Permanent Disability? No

Recovered? No

Office Visit? No

ER Visit? No

ER or Doctor Visit? Yes

Hospitalized? No

Previous Vaccinations:

Other Medications: Unknown

Current Illness: Unknown

Preexisting Conditions: Unknown

Allergies: Unknown

Diagnostic Lab Data: Unknown

CDC Split Type:

Write-up: Death after receiving both COVID and annual Influenza vaccines

