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EntertheStars: A Magic Axe Felled TreeGate Portals & Guarded the Tree of Life [23.11.2021]
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20 views • November 24, 2021
Let's dig into the preserved original Genesis 3 language, use the concordance, and with the guidance of the Holy Spirit, see what other interpretations may be hiding in the Creation Story. Nothing we cover today will contradict the Gospel, God's plan for salvation, or challenge His Word
http://www.qbible.com/hebrew-old-testament/genesis/2.html
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Ezekiel%2026%3A9&;version=KJV
http://qbible.com/enoch/66.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Living_Water#:~:text=In%20John's%20Gospel%2C%20the%20phrase,(John%204%3A10).
4,771 views Streamed live 7 hours ago
EntertheStars
101K subscribers
https://youtu.be/o_Epvqa8cww
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
http://www.qbible.com/hebrew-old-testament/genesis/2.html
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Ezekiel%2026%3A9&;version=KJV
http://qbible.com/enoch/66.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Living_Water#:~:text=In%20John's%20Gospel%2C%20the%20phrase,(John%204%3A10).
4,771 views Streamed live 7 hours ago
EntertheStars
101K subscribers
https://youtu.be/o_Epvqa8cww
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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