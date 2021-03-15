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David Knight: This All Goes Back To 9/11
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373 views • March 15, 2021
All of the tyranny we are seeing in America today goes directly back to 9/11, says David Knight of The David Knight Show. In his first interview since leaving Infowars, David joins me in this segment to talk about the rift that occurred during his time at InfoWars between Alex Jones and himself, along with his perspective on the "virus," the vaccines, and possible weather manipulation, as well as secession in Texas.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/david-knight-this-all-goes-back-to-9-11/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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