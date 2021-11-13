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064 - Going Up To Jerusalem -- Walter Veith -- WUP 64
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1 view • November 13, 2021
In episode 64 we look at the parable of the Good Samaritan to find out why the Bible speaks of going up to Jerusalem and not down. We also look at some questions such as what is meant by binding and loosing which Jesus said to the Apostles? What was the first light that was created in Genesis? Does the Bible and the Spirit of Prophecy give us any more details about when the day of probation ends?
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All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
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