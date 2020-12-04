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James Madison's Warning: Top-10 Quotes on War and Power
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123 views • December 04, 2020
As a student of history, the “Father of the Constitution” recognized not only that power will always be liable to abuse - but that war was, perhaps, the most “dreaded” enemy to public liberty.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: December 4, 2020
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: December 4, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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