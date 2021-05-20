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For the Unicorn Santa Claus Virus BELIEVERS - Here's YOUR COVID CULT LEADER Fauci Mocking You
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161 views • May 20, 2021
But YOU LEMMINGS BETTER NOT GET CAUGHT!!!
They're Mocking Us(at least the "us" who fell for it)
Camera On ----> Camera Off
No audio needed, the video alone say's it all...
#Fauci #mask #fraud
Fauci the Fraud, They're Mocking Us(at least the "us" who fell for it...)
They're Mocking Us(at least the "us" who fell for it)
Camera On ----> Camera Off
No audio needed, the video alone say's it all...
#Fauci #mask #fraud
Fauci the Fraud, They're Mocking Us(at least the "us" who fell for it...)
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