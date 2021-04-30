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Dozens of Doctors & Scientists say, "Pandemic is FAKE", "Virus is FAKE" and "the VACCINE will HURT or KILL you"
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481 views • April 30, 2021
Consider this your Informed Consent (since your government, the media, big pharma and the hospitals REFUSE to tell you...)
And if you have taken it or have a loved one who has - then PRAY, because that's basically all you got at this point.
And if you have taken it or have a loved one who has - then PRAY, because that's basically all you got at this point.
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