Katherine on Let It Rip 010922

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Keep track of how many times the Constitution is cited by Katherine Henry and David Fink.
To see episodes of “Let it Rip” go here: www.fox2detroit.com/shows/let-it-rip.
Don't forget to subscribe!
You can help fund these efforts at: https://restorefreedomkh.com/content/donate-shop/
Get the Restore Freedom app to have both the US and MI Constitutions at your finger tips!
Apple https://apps.apple.com/us/app/restore-freedom/id1548357758
Google https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.authoritek.restorefreedom
Check out RestoreFreedomKH.com for all updates.
Join us on our Telegram Channel at t.me/RestoreFreedom and on Facebook.com/RestoreFreedomKH
Find us on Rumble at: rumble.com/c/RestoreFreedom
#RestoreFreedom #MoreFreedomLessGovernment #ConstitutionMatters