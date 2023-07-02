Millions Killed For Profit - Covid Was State Sponsored Genocide - Dr. David Martin To EU Parliament

Mirrored from London Real TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJoi4hGpqa8
494,482 views Premiered on 24 Jun 2023 #LondonRealTV #LondonReal #BrianRose🍿 Watch the full interview for free at https://londonreal.tv/episodes
🤝 The Investment Club: https://londonreal.tv/club
🔥 The Crypto & DeFi Accelerator: https://londonreal.tv/defi-ytd
💰 The Wealth Accelerator: https://londonreal.tv/wealth 🇺🇸 Biden bombed the Nord Stream?! https://londonreal.tv/nordstream Dr. David Martin Speaks To The European Parliament
🔔 SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE: http://bit.ly/SubscribeToLondonReal
▶️ FREE FULL EPISODES: https://londonreal.tv/episodes
🎁 FREE 30 Day Audible Trial: https://londonreal.tv/audible
#LondonReal #LondonRealTV #BrianRose
LATEST EPISODE: https://londonreal.link/latest
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.