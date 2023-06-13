Create New Account
Super Turrican 2 (1995, SNES)
Super Turrican 2 is a platformer developed by German company Factor 5 and published by British company Ocean Software. It was only released in Europe and North America.


The Machine attacks another solar systems, killing and enslaving millions. Three fighter from the United freddom Forces set out to stop this, but only one manages to reach the system. You take the role of this fighter.

Keywords
platformerrainbow artsocean software

