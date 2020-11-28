Reality Check: CDC Scientist Admits Data of Vaccines and Autism Was Trashed

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Over 100 people gathered outside the CDC in Atlanta demanding transparency when it comes to vaccines. Is there anything to what these people are saying? How about the facts that no one else will share? This is a Reality Check you won't see anywhere else.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lnS-xJCG6i4
Ben Swann