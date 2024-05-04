Open Doors World Watch List 2023: Top 10 countries, 8 of 10 are Islamic, North Korea's 1 - Christian Persecutions Ever Increasing

this is a mirrored video Where do Christians risk everything to follow Christ? The Open Doors World Watch List 2023 ranks the countries where Christian persecution is the most extreme - here at the 10 countries at the top of the list. this is a mirrored video Where do Christians risk everything to follow Christ? The Open Doors World Watch List 2023 ranks the countries where Christian persecution is the most extreme - here at the 10 countries at the top of the list. Explore the rest of the World Watch List at
https://opendoorsuk.org/persecution
****
Please visit YAH'S Own Ministry
https://amightywind.com/home.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.