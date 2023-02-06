Hypocrisy EXPOSED: The TRUTH Behind Ted Lieu's Border Crisis Claims!

TownHall reports, according to Ted Lieu (D-CA), during Wednesday's House Judiciary Committee hearing about the border crisis, the southern border has always been in crisis, going back at least 50 years, but when Donald Trump was president he sang a different tune.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.