18 Steps to the Destruction of America 08/24/2022

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The most popular question today is “When will Russia Attack America”? Today Pastor Stan goes back to what God has revealed to His Prophets on the subject. We have to heed the warning from the Lord and make sure that we are prepared physically, and spiritually, when this trouble come.
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