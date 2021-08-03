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Bioterror: Is Morgellons Disease Hatched in Labs
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95 views • August 03, 2021
Unless you are completely oblivious, you must have noticed that our skies have been being sprayed with aerosols over populated areas for the past few years. This has been increasing at an alarming rate. While this documentary doesn't raise these specific issues, it definitely sends me a message about the likelihood that Morgellons disease is a genetic bio-weapon.
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