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Super Easy and Super Delicious Challah Bread
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145 views • February 16, 2022
Posted 19October2018 Etsah:
This Challah bread recipe is the easiest, and most delicious, I have found. It takes one and a half hours, from start to finish. I’ve also included the honey butter recipe, to help make double sure your Shabbat is sweet
Super Easy and Super Delicious Challah Bread
1 Cup Warm/hot water from tap
1/4 cup olive oil
1/4 cup honey
1 teaspoon salt (1 more teaspoon to top before baking)
1 egg (then one more egg for egg wash-later)
1 Tablespoon Yeast
3 3/4 cup all purpose flour
Mix all these together, until a ball forms. Let rise, covered with cloth, for 30 minutes.
After dough rises for 30 minutes, knead, and form into a ball until no longer sticky.
Flatten out to a rectangle.
Divide dough (using pizza cutter) into 3 or 6 strips.
Braid strips, and set braided dough loaf onto a floured baking sheet. Let it rise, again, for 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
After 30 minutes, top it with an egg wash and sprinkle with one teaspoon of kosher salt.
Bake for 28-32 minutes.
Tap to make sure there is a "hollow" sound. When golden brown, it is done.
Honey Butter
1 stick butter (1/2 cup)
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla
2-3 Tablespoons honey
Mix all these for an amazing, sweet honey butter side.
Blessings to all!
This Challah bread recipe is the easiest, and most delicious, I have found. It takes one and a half hours, from start to finish. I’ve also included the honey butter recipe, to help make double sure your Shabbat is sweet
Super Easy and Super Delicious Challah Bread
1 Cup Warm/hot water from tap
1/4 cup olive oil
1/4 cup honey
1 teaspoon salt (1 more teaspoon to top before baking)
1 egg (then one more egg for egg wash-later)
1 Tablespoon Yeast
3 3/4 cup all purpose flour
Mix all these together, until a ball forms. Let rise, covered with cloth, for 30 minutes.
After dough rises for 30 minutes, knead, and form into a ball until no longer sticky.
Flatten out to a rectangle.
Divide dough (using pizza cutter) into 3 or 6 strips.
Braid strips, and set braided dough loaf onto a floured baking sheet. Let it rise, again, for 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
After 30 minutes, top it with an egg wash and sprinkle with one teaspoon of kosher salt.
Bake for 28-32 minutes.
Tap to make sure there is a "hollow" sound. When golden brown, it is done.
Honey Butter
1 stick butter (1/2 cup)
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla
2-3 Tablespoons honey
Mix all these for an amazing, sweet honey butter side.
Blessings to all!
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