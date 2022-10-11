Tearing Down Tradition

Destruction Of Tradition Is The Left’s Goal
* The annual tradition of trying to kill Columbus Day.
* [New Deal] Dems created Columbus Day.
* The left derives success from destroying.
* Why does the left hate Italian Americans?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 10 October 2022
