Tearing Down Tradition

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Destruction Of Tradition Is The Left’s Goal
* The annual tradition of trying to kill Columbus Day.
* [New Deal] Dems created Columbus Day.
* The left derives success from destroying.
* Why does the left hate Italian Americans?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 10 October 2022