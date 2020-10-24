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Stand Down? Did Trump Back Off Biden’s Chinese Money Scandal During Debate?
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22 views • October 24, 2020
Oct 23, 2020
TruNews
Today on TruNews we discuss the last presidential debate and President Trump’s choice to ignore and omit mention of Hunter Biden’s child porn and his father’s treasonous dealings with China and Ukraine. We offer possible explanations for why America is not only corrupt, but has become ok with our decay, and we detail the odd trend of global leaders getting black eyes when the crimes of the elite are about to be exposed. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 10/23/2020 https://www.trunews.com/stream/stand-down-did-trump-back-off-biden-s-chinese-money-scandal-during-debate
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/XtGgASULoSXQ/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
Source: https://www.trunews.com/
TruNews
Today on TruNews we discuss the last presidential debate and President Trump’s choice to ignore and omit mention of Hunter Biden’s child porn and his father’s treasonous dealings with China and Ukraine. We offer possible explanations for why America is not only corrupt, but has become ok with our decay, and we detail the odd trend of global leaders getting black eyes when the crimes of the elite are about to be exposed. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 10/23/2020 https://www.trunews.com/stream/stand-down-did-trump-back-off-biden-s-chinese-money-scandal-during-debate
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/XtGgASULoSXQ/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
Source: https://www.trunews.com/
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