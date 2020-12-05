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ΨΥΧΩ Νο 3 'Η ΑΠΟΛΟΓΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΒΑΓΓΕΛΑ" !
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171 views • December 05, 2020
Πριν βγει η εκπομπή μου με τις αποκαλύψεις στον αέρα ,ο κ Κωνσταντακάκος έκανε την" απολογία" τουγνωρίζοντας προφανώς τι θα πω αλλά το αφηγημά του ΔΕΝ ΠΕΙΘΕΙ....φυσικά δεν κανουμε δίκη, εγώ θα του δώσω την ευκαιρία ν'ακουσθεί η φωνή του , όπως δεοντολογικώς κάνω πάντα στις εκπομπές μου και ο καθένας θα βγάλει τα συμπεράσματά του...
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