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Where's OUR safe space! Latest attempts to SILENCE Joe Rogan explained
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100 views • January 18, 2022
Glenn Beck.
A report from Rolling Stone details a recent public letter sent to Spotify — written by 270 doctors and scientists — demanding the platform silences Joe Rogan for COVID ‘misinformation' in a recent interview he did on The Joe Rogan Experience. But this is fascism, Glenn says, and it further proves there really is no ‘safe space’ for free thinkers or for anybody who wants to have an open conversation that may include ideas contrary to what the far-left believes. And this is just one example of their fight against conservative radio, websites, and podcasts...there WILL more to come.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WSHWsCk4Ops
A report from Rolling Stone details a recent public letter sent to Spotify — written by 270 doctors and scientists — demanding the platform silences Joe Rogan for COVID ‘misinformation' in a recent interview he did on The Joe Rogan Experience. But this is fascism, Glenn says, and it further proves there really is no ‘safe space’ for free thinkers or for anybody who wants to have an open conversation that may include ideas contrary to what the far-left believes. And this is just one example of their fight against conservative radio, websites, and podcasts...there WILL more to come.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WSHWsCk4Ops
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