BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How Putin Explains Invading Ukraine and How This Hurts the Chinese Regime
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2287 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
31 views • March 03, 2022
Wide Angle with Brendon Fallon: Opinion
How Putin Explains Invading Ukraine and How This Hurts the Chinese Regime | Clip

The apparent ‘bromance’ between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin blossomed against the backdrop of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Xi even seemed to give a ‘quiet nod’ to the prospect of Putin going into Ukraine. But now, with Putin having ‘bitten the bullet,’ the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is drastically adjusting its messaging: The CCP Foreign Minister recently said that Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity should be respected. Why does Putin’s move on Ukraine put the CCP in an awkward position?

Putin has long denounced the role of Vladimir Ilyich Lenin and communism in dissecting parts of what was historically Russian territory. Was this the beginning of his justification for going into Ukraine, and does this rationale hold up to the light of day?

Putin’s unabashed denunciation of communism is another sticking point in the China-Russia relationship. Where does the prospect of an alliance between the two superpowers stand given that Putin used “decommunization” as a basis for going into Ukraine? And what implications does this all have for China’s claims over Taiwan and the South China Sea?

Watch the full video on #EpochTV👉 https://ept.ms/WA-BreakingBadYT
#EpochTV #Putin #Ukraine
Keywords
russiaputinukraineepoch timesbrendon fallonwide angle
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Industry lobbying gutted California&#8217;s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only &#8216;a shell&#8217;

Industry lobbying gutted California’s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only ‘a shell’

Willow Tohi
Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Douglas Harrington
Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Garrison Vance
Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Belle Carter
Witch Hunt Against Dissent: How the UK Criminalized Support for Gaza Activism

Witch Hunt Against Dissent: How the UK Criminalized Support for Gaza Activism

Chase Codewell
CLARITY Act Stalls in Senate as Crypto-Related Stocks Decline

CLARITY Act Stalls in Senate as Crypto-Related Stocks Decline

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy