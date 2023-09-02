Sheriff Mark Lamb talks about Arizona voters’ biggest concerns going into 2024
Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb says Arizona voters are most concerned with the southern border, crime, and the economy. “Time and time again, what they want is a proven conservative fighter to send back to Washington D.C.,” says Lamb.
https://rumble.com/v3dzjhs-sheriff-mark-lamb-talks-about-arizona-voters-biggest-concerns-going-into-20.html
