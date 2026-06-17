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A few days ago, the Russian Defense Ministry officially confirmed that on June 3, 2026, the nuclear submarine Leopard of Project 971 was fully upgraded and entered the North Sea to undergo state tests. My dear truth seekers, this news has come as a real shock to the North Atlantic Alliance and the United States. The fact is that submarines of this class are known in the West as the 'AKULA' class, and NATO countries consider these submarines among the quietest, most dangerous, and deadliest in the Russian arsenal. ..................................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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