PASSIVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Protect from the No. 1 Health Threat that NO ONE is Talking About: 5G & Other EMFs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Short video going over increasing the awareness of the invisible harms to your cells, DNA, & mitochondria by 5G's invisible millimeter wave forms & other non-native/man-made electromagnetic fields.
Learn about the harms of EMFs at any of
https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies
Linktr.ee/EMFforDummies
To view all the things mentioned (& much MORE) all on 1 document, visit any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare
tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
To be able to have the $$$ to move FAR away from 5G &/or get any of the other items mentioned, visit any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow
tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom
, watch the videos at the below:
https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101
OR
https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101
https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5
OR
https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom
, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& then leaving me a VM at
786.441.2727
c: 305.297.9360
1+800.250.8975
To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, and "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE" visit:
https://tinyurl.com/CircadianMitoHouse
OR
https://tinyurl.com/TeslaPassiveHouse
& watch:
https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo
To learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food, visit any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore
https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology
tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore
tinyurl.com/3PillarsOfHealthStore
tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionShop
Clean-up "dirty electricity" & reduce harmful EMFs w/ UL-listed devices as described at:
https://tinyurl.com/SaticShieldPowerpoint
OR
tinyurl.com/SaticUSAPresentation
by:
To truly help others by becoming a FREE SaticUSA affiliate on my TEAM, fill-out:
https://tinyurl.com/ShareSaticUSA
Since we're most vulnerable to EMFs while we're sleeping, install a circuit breaker cut-off switch also by SafeLivingTechnologies @
https://tinyurl.com/ElectricalPanelKillSwitch
To detect where your dirty electricity and other harmful wireless radiation (such as 5G), radio frequencies, electro-magnetic radiation, etc. is in your home and/or commercial building, invest in one or more of the meters by: tinyurl.com/BestEMFmeters
To save 5% when checking-out at SafeLivingTechnologies.com
, click-on: "Coupon/Gift Certificate" in red & enter:
EMFforDummies (not case-sensitive)
OR
howtodieofnothing
Wear shielding clothing by Dr. Laura Koniver's
https://intuition-physician.myshopify.com?p=dXRbMrk9z
OR
https://tinyurl.com/TheBestGroundingProducts
Learn about the harms of artificial blue light by visiting:https://tinyurl.com/BlueLight101
&
https://Vivarays.com/howtodieofnothing
To truly help others by becoming a FREE VivaRays affiliate on my T.E.A.M, fill-out:
13:54End Screen