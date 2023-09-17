Create New Account
Is Trump Pro-Abortion?
Lori Colley
Sept. 17, 2023 - Unless things change drastically, Donald Trump will be the GOP nominee, and possibly win the presidency. Will his latest comments about transgenderism and abortion change that? What about his resounding support for homosexuality?

trumpabortionfalse teachers

