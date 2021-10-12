REKO RINGS, FARM SHARES AND FARMER BAZAAR - #SOLUTIONSWATCH

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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-reko/
Do you know what a REKO ring is? Well you should and, after you watch today's #SolutionsWatch episode about the things you can do to start preparing for the coming food supply crunch, you will know all about REKO rings and other simple, innovative ideas for sourcing locally grown food.