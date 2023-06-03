The Best Scope Mounting Technique For Maximum Accuracy

Scope mounting isn't hard but there are a few gotchas that Real Avid gets you around quickly with the Scope Mounting and bore sighting kit. This kit includes the Level Right pro, Smart-Torque and Viz-max to give you all the tools you need to do a professional scope mounting job right at home.





Video Index:

0:00 - Intro

0:25 - Why you should level reticles and not turrets

0:46 - Level Right Pro

2:01 - Leveling the reticle

3:00 - Torque scope rings with the Smart-Torque

4:45 - Leveling scope for people with special needs

5:46 - Boresighting with the Viz-Max

7:00 - 50 yard zero

7:14 - Final thoughts

