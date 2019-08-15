Mind Over Matter and Subtle Energy Protocols Prof. Robert Haralick 2017 Energy Science Conference

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He also covers many important points about how the experimenter can influence the experiment on a level that goes above the common superficial understanding of this concept. This is taken to a higher level and suggestions are offered on how to clear the influence of intentions on the experiment in order to have cleaner or purer results.
Full presentation: http://bit.ly/subtleenergyprotocols