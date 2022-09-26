Will Biden LIMIT AIR CONDITIONING? Please, NO!

Glenn Beck





Sep 23, 2022 Glenn recently experienced life without air conditioning during a trip to Europe, and he has a warning for Americans, especially in hotter states: We DON'T want to be Europe! So, it's easy to imagine how disturbed he was when he returned home to find out that President Biden wants Congress to regulate air conditioners. In this clip, Glenn asks ... can we AT LEAST draw the line at air conditioning?





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9wlwat53JbY