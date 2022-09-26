Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Will Biden LIMIT AIR CONDITIONING? Please, NO!
71 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

Glenn Beck


Sep 23, 2022 Glenn recently experienced life without air conditioning during a trip to Europe, and he has a warning for Americans, especially in hotter states: We DON'T want to be Europe! So, it's easy to imagine how disturbed he was when he returned home to find out that President Biden wants Congress to regulate air conditioners. In this clip, Glenn asks ... can we AT LEAST draw the line at air conditioning?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9wlwat53JbY

Keywords
current eventspresidentbidenregulateglenn beckair conditioninglimitair conditioners

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket