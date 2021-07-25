GONNA TO HAVE TO SHORTEN THAT WAIT TIME TO LIKE 5 MIN. ANOTHER ONE DOWN AT A EUTHANASIA CENTER

SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw



Are they helping this poor person? No. They put up a screen to hide them (protect their privacy as if they gave a damn about it). 15 min is too long. They are dropping at the depop shot centers. Bad PR for future killings. They got to get them out the door and into a car so they can crash into other people quicker. This was in Bangor, North Wales - the vaccines are too effective. This won't do if they plan to roll out all of these boosters. There are over 100 different booster shots in development. Ready to go. They just need fools to stick them in.