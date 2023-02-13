Create New Account
Why Are Journalists Being Arrested For Reporting On The Toxic Train Derailment In Ohio?
1080 views
channel image
Beautifulhorizons2
Published a day ago |

Journalists are getting arrested for reporting on the East Palestine, Ohio derailment. The vinyl chloride has contaminated a lot of water and live stock. This should be all over MSM, if they weren't so openly the Enemy Of The People.


