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MICHAEL JACO - Be Prepared for a Fake Alien, Project Blue Beam, Invasion - Peaceful Patriot at Capitol Targeted with Facial Recognition at Airport
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523 views • January 31, 2021
Michael Jaco at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vXP_JakDzeQ&;ab_channel=MichaelKJaco
𝙏𝙤 𝙅𝙤𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙞𝙚𝙧 𝙈𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙝𝙡𝙮 𝙊𝙣𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙈𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙥 𝙂𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙥 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙚𝙧 𝙐𝙎 𝙉𝙖𝙫𝙮 𝙎𝙀𝘼𝙇 𝙈𝙞𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙚𝙡 𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙤 & 𝙅𝙖𝙮 𝘾𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙗𝙚𝙡𝙡, 𝘾𝙡𝙞𝙘𝙠 𝙃𝙚𝙧𝙚:
http://theoptimizedtribe.com
𝙒𝙝𝙤 𝙄𝙨 𝙈𝙞𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙚𝙡 𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙤?
Combat Veteran Navy SEAL with 24 years of experience with several SEAL Teams including SEAL Team-6. Master Training specialist designing many courses including the SEAL Team's first Hand to Hand Fighting Course. CIA security officer with 11 years in Combat Zones including Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, Pakistan and Libya.
𝙏𝙤 𝙅𝙤𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙞𝙚𝙧 𝙈𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙝𝙡𝙮 𝙊𝙣𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙈𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙥 𝙂𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙥 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙚𝙧 𝙐𝙎 𝙉𝙖𝙫𝙮 𝙎𝙀𝘼𝙇 𝙈𝙞𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙚𝙡 𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙤 & 𝙅𝙖𝙮 𝘾𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙗𝙚𝙡𝙡, 𝘾𝙡𝙞𝙘𝙠 𝙃𝙚𝙧𝙚:
http://theoptimizedtribe.com
𝙒𝙝𝙤 𝙄𝙨 𝙈𝙞𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙚𝙡 𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙤?
Combat Veteran Navy SEAL with 24 years of experience with several SEAL Teams including SEAL Team-6. Master Training specialist designing many courses including the SEAL Team's first Hand to Hand Fighting Course. CIA security officer with 11 years in Combat Zones including Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, Pakistan and Libya.
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