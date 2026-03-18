Tulsi answers question from Senator Bennet, on Iran's nuclear facilities - clip 2

Senator Bennet: "President Trump said Iran’s nuclear facilities have been 'totally obliterated' in June 2025, but when he launched this latest war, he said we need to eliminate the imminent nuclear threat of those 'totally obliterated' nuclear facilities."

Cynthia... Tulsi Gabbard's full opening statement is uploaded..

Adding:

Trump has issued a 60-day waiver of the Jones Act, temporarily lifting the requirement that goods shipped between U.S. ports be carried on American-flagged vessels. The move allows oil, natural gas, fertilizer, and coal to move more freely into the country for two months, as the White House seeks to steady oil markets amid the Iran conflict.