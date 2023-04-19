BYRON DANIELS GANKS GARY GENSLER 😎📂 ON THE STEELE DOSSIER

Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/hillarys-2016-campaign-cfo-and-current-sec-chairman-gary-gensler-claims-he-wasnt-aware-of-payment-for-steele-dossier-yet-he-was-hillarys-cfo/





Gary Gensler was the CFO for Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 Election campaign yet he claimed under oath today that he “wasn’t aware” of the payment from her campaign to pay for the Steele Dossier.





This is highly unlikely.





TGP wrote a year ago in February 2022:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/exclusive-bidens-current-sec-chair-garry-genzler-hillarys-2016-campaign-cfo-money-flowed-campaign-pay-recently-uncovered-illegal-acts/





When Hillary Clinton was putting together her 2016 Presidential campaign, she brought in Gary Gensler as her Chief Financial Officer. CNN reported in April 2015:

https://www.cnn.com/2015/04/17/politics/hillary-clinton-gary-gensler-2016-elections/index.html





Read: Dr. Peter McCullough On "The Holy Grail Of COVID-19 Vaccine Detoxification"

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/03/dr-peter-mccullough-on-the-holy-grail-of-covid-19-vaccine-detoxification/





Hillary Clinton’s campaign will add to its top ranks a man who’s known for being tough on Wall Street.





Gary Gensler, the former chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, will serve as the Clinton campaign’s chief financial officer, Bloomberg reported.





Gensler would bring a wealth of knowledge about the financial industry, as well as the federal agencies that regulate it, to the newly launched campaign.





He was chairman of the CFTC, the government agency that oversees the derivatives markets, from 2009 to 2014. He previously served in senior Treasury Department roles under President Bill Clinton, and prior to joining the Clinton administration worked at Goldman Sachs for almost 20 years.





By early January of 2016, things had worn off and Hillary had some competition. Those supporting her only competitor, socialist Bernie Sanders, were not happy with Gensler, the former Goldman Sachs guy. The Intercept wrote at that time:





Hillary Clinton is using a prominent surrogate to attack Bernie Sanders’ emphatic proposals for reforming Wall Street: Gary Gensler, former chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.





Gensler, who is the Clinton campaign’s chief financial officer, has enormous credibility among financial reformers after his aggressive (and lonely) efforts to rein in banks during the early years of the Obama administration.

As a result, the Clinton campaign has tapped him to fend off Sanders and make the difficult case that Clinton is genuinely interested in cleaning up Wall Street.





It was also clear at this time that Gensler was running Hillary’s campaign finances. Gensler also worked with Hillary’s attorney Marc Elias in creating the Hillary Victory Fund, according to Bloomberg in a piece in June 2016:





Gensler’s portfolio stretches into other areas as well. He, along with campaign lawyer Marc Elias and national finance director Dennis Cheng, led the process last year to create the Hillary Victory Fund, which jointly raises money for the campaign, the DNC, and state Democratic parties.





Elias was Hillary’s general counsel at the time Gensler was CFO.





It was during this time when Gensler oversaw the Hillary campaign’s finances that Hillary’s campaign paid millions to law firm Perkins Coie. This was also the time that the Steele dossier was paid for.





We know that Gensler has hidden meetings he had with Hillary, Soros, Pelosi and others from his calendar.





Today Gensler was asked whether he facilitated the payment for the Steele dossier for the Hillary campaign. He claimed after much hesitation that he wasn’t aware of the payment for the Steele campaign.





https://twitter.com/digitalassetbuy/status/1648409072226664449





https://theserapeum.com/the-black-plague-poison-2-0-covid19-was-a-jewish-depopulation-plan/





https://endoftheamericandream.com/a-shocking-un-document-reveals-the-sick-sexual-agenda-that-the-globalists-plan-to-push-on-the-whole-world/