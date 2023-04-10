Ukrainian petal mines banned by UN injured 106 in Donbass during year of conflict

RT
Apr 9, 2023
A UN report released this week indicates that the lives of approximately 60 million people in 70 countries are under threat from land mines, unexploded bombs and other devices.
Our correspondent Roman Kosarev sent this report from one of the worst-affected areas in Donbass Region’s conflict zone.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2h6x7m-ukrainian-petal-mines-banned-by-un-injured-106-in-donbass-during-year-of-co.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.