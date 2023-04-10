Create New Account
Ukrainian petal mines banned by UN injured 106 in Donbass during year of conflict
High Hopes
Published 20 hours ago |
RT


Apr 9, 2023


A UN report released this week indicates that the lives of approximately 60 million people in 70 countries are under threat from land mines, unexploded bombs and other devices.


Our correspondent Roman Kosarev sent this report from one of the worst-affected areas in Donbass Region’s conflict zone.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2h6x7m-ukrainian-petal-mines-banned-by-un-injured-106-in-donbass-during-year-of-co.html


Keywords
russiaunbannedwarunited nationsukrainertinjureddonbassroman kosarevpetal minesunexploded

