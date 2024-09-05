BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Jim Bennett—Making Taxes More Fair
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
112 followers
Follow
40 views • 8 months ago

September 5, 2024: My guest this week is Mr. Jim Bennett, Grassroots Director and Corporate Secretary for Americans for Fair Taxation. We discuss the concept of the Fair Tax as it is proposed by their organization in the USA and as it might be applied in Canada under CHP Canada’s policy proposal. The Fair Tax is a consumption tax that would completely replace the federal income tax, allowing citizens to control the amount of taxes they pay by prudent purchasing decisions. The Fair Tax eliminates all federal income taxes and allows hard-working citizens to keep what they earn and would give them more money to save, spend and invest.

To learn more about Americans for Fair Taxation, visit: https://www.fairtax.org

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
income taxtaxtaxationeconomicsmike huckabeehuckabeechp canadarod taylorfinancepartysales taxfair taxchpcanadachp talkschristian heritagejim bennettconsumption tax
