CHP Talks: Jim Bennett—Making Taxes More Fair

September 5, 2024: My guest this week is Mr. Jim Bennett, Grassroots Director and Corporate Secretary for Americans for Fair Taxation. We discuss the concept of the Fair Tax as it is proposed by their organization in the USA and as it might be applied in Canada under CHP Canada’s policy proposal. The Fair Tax is a consumption tax that would completely replace the federal income tax, allowing citizens to control the amount of taxes they pay by prudent purchasing decisions. The Fair Tax eliminates all federal income taxes and allows hard-working citizens to keep what they earn and would give them more money to save, spend and invest.

