Brit volunteer fighting alongside Russia in Ukraine sets passport ablaze

Aiden Minnis posted footage online of himself in combat fatigues setting the document alight in front of a large Russian flag in protest at the UK government's “threat” to revoke his citizenship.

🔊 He ends the clip with the words “Glory to Russia" before firing an assault rifle into the air.

Adding:

Zelensky is drug addict used by West – UK pro-Russian fighter

Volodymyr Zelensky is a “drug-Fuhrer” responsible for horrendous war crimes and the deaths of over a million people, both soldiers and civilians, Aiden Minnis, a British volunteer fighting on Russia's side, told Sputnik.

🗣 He suggested that Zelensky, who he said would go down in history on a par with Adolf Hitler, would not give up power in the near future.

Zelensky could ultimately face either being shot between the eyes or fleeing to the West with hundreds of millions of dollars belonging to his taxpayers, Minnis concluded.